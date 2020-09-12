Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, September 12: Warm and Dry Sunday through Tuesday

Low pressure will finally move eastward, allowing high pressure to finally take over as we conclude the day.

We’ll gradually clear out as we go into the night, allowing overnight lows across the region to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds should remain calm with high pressure on the way.

That area of high pressure takes over on Sunday and doesn’t let up for a while. With southerly winds in place, we’ll be able to climb into the upper 70s/low 80s East River and well into the 80s out west.

Warmer temperatures will continue to creep back into eastern KELOLAND as we go into the start of the next work and school week. To the west, however, we’ll warm up even more. Highs may approach the 90s in a few areas.

Even warmer temperatures move into the region on Tuesday, with areas East River climbing into the mid 80s and West River locations remaining in the low 90s.

The second half of the week is where things get a bit tricky. While much of this time should stay mainly dry, a few showers on Wednesday night and Thursday cannot be ruled out completely.

We should be able to squeeze in one more warm day with highs in the 80s on Wednesday across much of KELOLAND.

The trickier part of this outlook is the temperature, which varies wildly depending on what solution one looks at. For now, we’ll trend on the cooler side of the scale, but know that the late week outlook is subject to change.