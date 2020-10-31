Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, October 31: Cooler Sunday; Warmer Monday into Friday

A chilly and windy evening is on the way, but this shot of cold air is temporary…for now.

Windy weather will remain with us as we go into the night tonight, and lows will tumble into the 20s across the board under mostly clear skies. Wind chill values will hover in the teens, so bundle up if you have any evening and late night spooky plans.

The start of the new month will be rather chilly, but not for everyone. We’ll see highs only in the 40s East River despite a decent amount of sunshine. West River locations, however, should be able to at least get over the half-century mark. All the while, winds stay generally calm thanks to high pressure.

An unseasonably warm air mass takes over as we go into the start of the work and school week. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over, and highs climb into the mid 60s across much of KELOLAND.

We’ll warm up even more on Tuesday, as temperatures inch closer to 70 degrees East River and get over that mark to the west.

A ridge of high pressure will assert its influence over the Northern Plains, keeping the area warm and quiet.

Dry weather also holds steady through the rest of the extended outlook. Highs should climb into the 70s in western KELOLAND late in the week, while we toe the line to the east.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, however, we’re watching a cool down that may arrive after next weekend…so don’t put those coats away for long.