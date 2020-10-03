Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, October 3: One More Cool Day; Warm Next Week With No Rain

Cloudy skies will remain in place through the evening, especially in eastern parts of KELOLAND, as a weak disturbance moves to the southeast.

A few showers are possible through the afternoon and evening the further east you go. We should stay dry beyond the midnight hour.

The night will start off partly to mostly cloudy, then become partly clear after midnight. The quicker we get rid of the clouds, the cooler we’ll get. Overnight lows should still easily fall into the 30s across much of the region.

We’ll warm up a little bit more on Sunday as southerly winds take hold of the region. East River locations should climb into the 60s overall, though NE KELOLAND may not escape the upper 50s. Low 70s are not out of the question the further west you go.

From there, we stay VERY dry. A ridge of high pressure to the west will build and push eastward. This will help bring in more dry air and a plume of warmth that will stick around for much of next week.

Highs on Monday take a decent step forward throughout the region, with highs trending around 10 to 15 degrees above average. Mid 70s are likely just about across the board.

Despite a cold front moving through the area late on Monday, it’ll be rather moisture-starved and lacking in cooler weather in its wake.

Temperatures climb a little bit higher on Tuesday. We may briefly back into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, but even warmer weather moves in by Friday.