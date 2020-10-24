Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, October 24: Snow Lingers into Sunday; Cold into Tuesday; Warmer Later

Our early winter preview will continue for the next several days, but there is some fall-like weather in the long-term outlook.

Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Black Hills as well as west central KELOLAND, with winter weather advisories for a large majority of the remaining area through Sunday evening.

Much of the region will see several inches of accumulating snowfall, but some isolated banding may occur at times, prompting localized heavier amounts of snow to be possible.

Higher totals are expected along the Missouri River and points west.

Snow continues through the night, with overnight lows falling into the teens and low 20s East River and single digits to low teens West River.

Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon. Even chillier air will be on the way, with highs struggling to get out of the low 30s. Wind chill values will likely range in the teens at times.

We may challenge some record lows going into the start of next week, with lows in the single digits and lower on Sunday night and Monday night. Record cold high temperatures are also in jeopardy on Monday, with highs struggling to get out of the 20s once again.

A warming trend will take us back into the 40s and 50s by the end of next week, so we’ll be able to melt away the snowpack quite nicely.

Mainly dry weather is on the way as we go through the next work and school week as well. Skies start off mostly cloudy on Monday before we clear out afterward.