Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, October 10: Storms Possible to the East Sunday; Cooler Much of Next Week

Quiet weather will hold on for a little while longer, but there are a few changes in the short term forecast that are on the way.

Cloud cover will slowly increase in central and western KELOLAND as we go into the night. Winds will also begin to pick up in intensity as we go through the night, especially West River. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s out west, but they’ll stay in the mid 50s further east.

A cold front will push eastward, kicking up cloud cover and wind speeds along the way. We’ll also warm up into the mid 70s to low 80s the further south and east you go, while western and NW KELOLAND cool into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible toward eastern KELOLAND, especially along and east of the I-29 corridor, as this front moves to the east. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the interstate. Gusty winds and hail are the primary concerns.

Cooler temperatures come along by Monday, but we’ll also remain rather breezy at times. Highs only climb into the 60s for the start of next week.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, as temperatures remain near average for this time of year. We’ll hold steady in the mid 60s across the region.

A weak cold front will try to move eastward on Wednesday and make its presence known, but this will likely be a moisture starved boundary.

Beyond a few showers late on Wednesday and into early Thursday, especially in central and western KELOLAND, we’ll remain dry.

Noticeably cooler temperatures return by the end of next week. Highs by Friday may struggle to get out of the low 50s in some areas. We’ll remain cool through the weekend.