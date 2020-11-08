Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, November 7: Windy and Warm Sunday; Chillier to Start the Next Work Week

Following another record setting day on Friday, we did it once again today…though it didn’t get as warm as Friday.

Windy weather will begin to set up shop tonight, with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph. Lows will remain mainly in the 50s, with a few upper 40s not out of the question.

Various wind headlines are in place for just about all corners of KELOLAND except the southwest. Gusts on Sunday may reach and exceed 50 to 55 mph, so please exercise caution and plan accordingly.

Some rain is not out of the question later in the evening, but much of the day should remain dry.

Highs climb into the upper 60s/mid 70s once more further east, while cooler temperatures come crashing into KELOLAND to the west.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible on Monday as a cold front stalls nearby…especially the further east you go. Temperatures gradually tumble through the day, so highs will be recorded early in the day, especially the further east you go.

Some rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday toward the I-29 corridor, while much of the region remains mainly quiet. Light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on this.

A few snow showers are also possible on Thursday morning, but impacts should remain minimal.

Chillier temperatures take hold of the region following the passage of that aforementioned cold front, with highs trending much closer to average for this time of year through Thursday. We’ll try to get back to the half-century mark by the weekend.