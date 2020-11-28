Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, November 28: No rain, no snow anytime soon

Our run of warm and dry weather looks to continue for at least another week and a half. There just isn’t much reason to put anything but the very lightest of rain or snowfall in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Since there is no snowfall on the ground, we have nothing but above-average temperatures in the forecast, too. Today has been exceptionally warm, with sunny skies and temperatures more than twenty degrees above-average for the end of November.

Tonight there will be a few clouds passing through along with a cold front coming in from the northwest. Winds from the northwest will increase in speed from west to east, and they’ll be especially strong in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll have thick clouds in the morning with a frontal passage, and then skies will be sunny during the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be brisk, over 30 mph for much of the area. The incoming cold air means that afternoon temperatures will be steady or even falling, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will start chilly, with morning lows in the teens. Monday afternoon will be sunny but cool, with highs in the upper 30s East River to the 40s or even low 50s in the west, with a light south breeze returning warmer air to the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, dry, and a little warmer for the first two days of December. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, a bit above normal with no snow cover to cool us off.

We’ll be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to warm. There will be lots of 40s East River, and probably some low 50s in the west.

Dry and warmer than normal weather will continue for the following weekend, with above-average highs in the 40s.

It still appears we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-12). Forecast models also want to bring our temperatures back to normal for that weekend as well. Until then, enjoy unseasonably quiet December weather. Our dreams of a White Christmas are in jeopardy.