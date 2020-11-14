Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, November 14: Still Windy Tomorrow; Generally Warmer Next Week

Windy weather will remain in place through the rest of the evening, especially West River…where wind advisories will remain in place through the first portion of the night.

Cloud cover will remain thick at times at first, but we’ll watch as gradual clearing takes places overnight. Lows should still fall into the 20s in many areas, despite some effective mixing via brisk winds.

Winds will remain rather brisk at times through the day on Sunday despite high pressure building to our west. Wind headlines are possible for portions of eastern KELOLAND on Sunday, with gusts approaching and exceeding 40 to 45 mph at times.

More sunshine will at least help us climb into the 40s across the region for daytime highs.

Breezy weather holds steady for some on Monday, but it won’t be as blustery as Saturday or Sunday. Highs for the start of the next work week should be able to reach the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies in place.

A brief cool-down is on the way for the day on Tuesday, but this is mainly for East River locations. Out west, we should hold in the 50s to low 60s.

A nice ridge of high pressure will set up shop for the rest of the midweek outlook, briefly sending temperatures well above average for this time of year on Wednesday.

A gradual cool-down will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend with the passage of a cold front. As of now, the weekend starts off mainly dry, but we could see a few rain and snow showers, especially the further south you go.