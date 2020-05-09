Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 9: Chilly & Breezy Mother’s Day; Rain Returns by Tuesday

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures today were at least able to fall under the “seasonably cool” heading. After a few rounds of showers pivoting through the area, we’ll have drier weather moving into the region. Breezy conditions will also remain in place through the night.

We’ll slowly clear out overnight, and this will help temperatures fall into the low 30s and even the upper 20s in some areas as well.

A freeze warning is in place until 9 am CDT for SE KELOLAND due to the potential to see sub-freezing temperatures tonight. Please be sure to protect any sensitive plants that you may have outside.

Mother’s Day will be rather chilly and a bit breezy at times, but it should remain mainly dry beyond a rather isolated shower or two in western KELOLAND. Highs may struggle to get out of the upper 40s in many areas and peak in the low 50s at best.

Unseasonably chilly air remains in place through the start of next week. Just like Mother’s Day, Monday will be rather chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are also possible in western KELOLAND.

Low pressure moves into the region by the middle of the week, sending a chance for some showers our way. A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along by Wednesday with a few showers possible through Thursday. The silver lining to this proverbial cloudy stretch of weather comes in the form of a warm-up that carries us into the end of the week.

Near average temperatures return just in time for next weekend, but it’ll come with some rain at times.