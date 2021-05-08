Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 8

Though the rain has been a welcome sight across much of the region, it did put a damper on outdoor plans. The chillier temperatures and breezy conditions certainly didn’t help things out. Fortunately, some of that changes just in time for Mother’s Day…some of it.

We’ll remain brisk and dreary tonight with rain lingering for a little while longer. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s across much of the region. Some snow may mix in with the rain toward the Black Hills. Winds also back off just a bit.

East River locations dry out by Sunday afternoon, but Mother’s Day will still be a cooler day with cloud cover in place. West River locations see a bit more rain through the afternoon. On the plus side, that’ll only help any flowers that you may get!

Either way, highs hold in the 50s once more across much of the region with winds backing off a little bit more.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a cool but mainly dry note beyond a late rain chance in western KELOLAND on Monday. Highs to kick of the week should climb into the upper 50s to low 60s along and east of the Missouri River. To the west, however, we may be stuck in the low 50s once more.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mainly dry across much of KELOLAND, though we may see some showers in the west on Tuesday and along the Missouri River valley on Wednesday.

The late week outlook is a case of good news, bad news. The good news is that we warm up. The bad news is that we may have to introduce the chance for some rain headed into Friday and part of Saturday.