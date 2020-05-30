Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 30: A Few Showers on Sunday; Lots of Heat Early Next Week

Despite cloud cover sticking around in several locations, we were able to enjoy a seasonable day with mainly dry conditions and low levels of humidity.

A few showers are possible, especially further to the south after midnight, but much of the night should also remain mainly dry. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place.

Skies gradually clear out through the day on Sunday, and we’ll remain mainly dry beyond a few early morning showers in the southeast. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll also warm up a little bit more and climb into the mid to upper 70s east river with mid to upper 80s in the west.

To the west, a few showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the western quarter of KELOLAND, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns

A big warm-up takes over as we kick off the month of June as well as meteorological summer. Some parts of KELOLAND may reach 90 degrees for the first time this season as we remain dry on Monday and Tuesday.

While there are no true wash-outs in the forecast, we do have a daily chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we go through the rest of next week.

All the while, temperatures remain well in the 80s and even approach 90 on a few occasions.