Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 29

Though much of the day has been dry, we’ve had to dodge raindrop at times. We’ll need to keep doing that to a lesser extent as we go through the rest of the weekend proper.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected as we go into the night, especially East River, as a frontal boundary crosses KELOLAND. A few showers and storms may also be possible in the southwestern part of the area.

It won’t be as chilly as what we’ve seen in previous nights, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. The latter is more likely where cloud cover holds steady to the southeast.

We’ll have to contend with a few showers as we go into the morning and again later in the afternoon in SE KELOLAND, while western KELOLAND gets in on clearer skies first. The extra sunshine out west and in the northeast will let highs climb into the 70s, while the southeast struggles to reach 70.

Memorial Day is when we finally get in on better weather and more seasonable temperatures. High pressure takes over, and ample sunshine is able to come along and usher in the unofficial start to summer. Highs reach the low to mid 70s across much of the region.

Some midweek showers are possible with a little system that tries to make its presence known, especially the further west you go, but the bulk of the long-range outlook is mainly dry and progressively warmer.

By the first weekend of June, we could be talking about temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.