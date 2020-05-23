Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 23: Additional Showers & Storms Likely into Memorial Day

While eastern parts of KELOLAND were dry and at times summer-like, western KELOLAND has been dealing with strong to severe thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon.

Much of KELOLAND remains under a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms through the rest of the afternoon and into the night, with large hail and strong winds acting as the main concerns. Storms will slowly move eastward overnight into eastern parts of the region, so be sure to stay weather aware as you go through the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely once again on Sunday due to the slow progression of this system.

Once again, heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up. A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for SE KELOLAND, especially later in the day.

Memorial Day may see some rain in eastern KELOLAND, while the west has a chance to get in on a dry day. Temperatures take a step backward into the mid 70s to the east and 60s out west.

The rest of the upcoming week is mainly dry and pretty pleasant, though a few midweek showers are possible at times.

Otherwise, we start off with seasonable temperatures before warming up toward next weekend and the end of May.