Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 22

Much of the day has been quiet and generally pleasant beyond a few showers here and there. More activity, however, is expected as we go into the first part of the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up later this evening and linger into the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for south-central KELOLAND extending into the northeast corner of South Dakota. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns, but an isolated tornado can never be completely ruled out.

Lows tonight fall into the 40s out west and get as warm as the 60s to the southeast.

A better chance for active weather arrives on Sunday, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in place for a large majority of KELOLAND. A “Marginal Risk” is in place for the I-29 corridor and all points east.

All modes of severe weather are on the table, especially West River, so stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening.

Highs climb into the 80s across much of the region, with 70s to the west.

Beyond a few showers and storms in SE KELOLAND on Monday, the start of the next work week is a pretty good one…though it may get a bit windy at times. Highs range from the 70s to the west to 80s East River once again.

The midweek outlook gets off to a quiet start, with a great day on Tuesday and a mainly dry day East River on Wednesday. Showers and storms, however, return to the west on Wednesday.

The late week outlook features a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, with Thursday holding the best chance to see something. Activity backs off a bit by Friday and into the first half of Saturday.

Temperature wise, we cool into the 70s to the east, with a few 60s possible the further west you go…especially on Thursday.