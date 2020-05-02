Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 2: Sunday Storms Build to the West; Rainy Monday

Despite cloud cover hanging tough in the southern part of KELOLAND, much of the day was rather nice and seasonably warm.

Gradual clearing to the south, where we had the most cloud cover, will take place overnight…while the rest of KELOLAND gets an early start on a mainly night. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Eastern KELOLAND will stay pleasant and seasonably warm on Sunday, while cloud cover increases west river ahead of our next system.

Showers and storms are possible late in the evening and into the night in western KELOLAND as the first of several disturbances moves through the region. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so keep an eye out for them.

The aforementioned rain on Sunday moves eastward on Monday, while lingering showers are still in the cards for west river locations. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times, especially near and along the I-29 corridor. Temperatures take a small step backward during this time.



Beyond a few showers in NE KELOLAND, much of Tuesday is dry but cooler as well. Highs drop into the 60s across the board.

Wednesday may end up being the best day of the next work week with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, more rain moves in by the end of the week.