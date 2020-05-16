Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 16: Clouds Slowly Leave; Gradual Warm-up into Wednesday

Low pressure will continue to move eastward through KELOLAND as we close the day, putting a soggy end to an already soggy day.

Rain may become moderate to heavy at times, especially the further east you go. Be mindful of this if you must be out and about. An isolated rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out as well.

These showers will linger through the evening and into part of the night before we gradually dry out and clear out. Lows, though, remain above average for this time of year east river. West river locations will cool down a bit more.

Dry and generally pleasant weather returns for the day on Sunday. Temperatures should at least get into the 60s, but a brisk north wind will keep us from warming up too much. Eastern KELOLAND may have some stubborn cloud cover to deal with through the afternoon, which may in turn keep temperatures a bit more in check.

The pick day of the week across the region may be Monday, as temperatures are near average with a decent amount of sunshine. The one detriment to the day will likely be the windy conditions in place.

A few more dry days are on the way, especially for those of you who are east of the Missouri River. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like rather nice days. If you’re west river, you at least get Tuesday (With a run toward 90 for the first time this year) before we keep an eye on the chance for some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Showers and storms are possible again on Thursday, though those chances are higher east river. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday as our next system moves into the region.