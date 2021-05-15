Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 15

While several parts of KELOLAND did get in on a rather nice day, areas of western and SE KELOLAND had to deal with passing showers and a few thunderstorms.

Some more showers are possible tonight West River, while most East River locations stay dry for a little while longer. It’ll be a mild night, with lows only dropping into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Another chance for some rain comes along on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Though chances increase the further south you go, some pop-up showers and storms may still come along in northern/NE KELOLAND.

Highs hold steady in the mid/upper 60s to the west, with 70s the further east you go.

The new work week starts off quietly enough with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still in the 70s. The exception to the rule may be out west, where a few showers may pop up.

Some more showers may try to pop up later on Tuesday, with chances increasing the later into the day and the further east you go.

The second half of the work week is a bit unsettled, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms in place through the end of the work week. We may try to squeeze in a dry day on Friday, but we’ll still leave in the chance for some rain on that day for the time being.

Temperatures climb into the 70s at first, but we may even reach the 80s by the end of the extended outlook.