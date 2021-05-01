Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, May 1

After a figuratively and literally hot start to the month of May, we’ll gradually come back down to earth as we go in the first full calendar week on the month.

Rain begins to make its move West River as our next system migrates eastward. East River locations should remain dry by night, but everyone gets in on a mild night. Lows fall in to the mid 40s on the low end of the scale, with low/mid 50s across much of the region.

While the day on Sunday is far from a wash-out, we’ll need to keep an eye on the chance for some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms at times.

Beyond that, we’re “cooler” than Saturday but still above average for this time of year along and east of the Missouri River with highs in the 70s to near 80. To the west, we’ll only climb into the low 60s

Breezy and cooler conditions move into KELOLAND by the start of the first work and school week of the month. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs may struggle to get out of the low to mid 60s. There may also be a few showers in NE KELOLAND, especially in the morning.

The midweek outlook starts off well enough, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Tuesday. By Wednesday, however, we bring the chance for rain back into the area. Just like Sunday, a wash-out is not expected, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. Highs hover between the upper 50s and mid 60s through at least Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the 60s with highs pressure pushing back into the area. Skies clear up nicely by Friday.

While the weekend starts off dry for our East River locations, we may see some rain West River on Saturday.