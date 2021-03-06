Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, March 6

Though cloud cover moved into portions of western KELOLAND, much of the day was still dry and very nice for outdoor activities. With that said, however, we do need some moisture…which will be rather tough to come by at times.

High pressure will keep much of the region dry. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Breezy conditions, however, remain in place.

Another warm and sunny day is on the way for the second half of the weekend thanks to high pressure holding steady. Highs climb a little bit higher into the mid to upper 60s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll also have another windy day, with fire weather concerns remaining in place.

The next work and school week gets off to a warm and dry start, with sunshine sticking around for a little while longer. We’ll stay in the 60s to low 70s through Monday across the region.

Though cloud cover increases on Tuesday, we should be able to squeeze in one more warm day East River. Highs there should climb into the 60s and low 70s. West River locations, however, may only reach into the 50s to low 60s as a cold front begins to make its move.

That cold front that I mentioned earlier will move into the area by Wednesday, sending some much-need moisture our way. We may have a rain/snow mix in most of KELOLAND, but SE KELOLAND may stay with just a rain chance. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

While it won’t be as warm as the first part of the forecast, the end of the week will still feature highs that are 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll stay dry into Saturday before we watch the Sunday timeframe for another chance at some unsettled weather.