Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, March 28: Windy Into Sunday, Warmer Through Tuesday

Rain, occasionally mixing with snow, will slowly taper off through the night in the southeast, while the rest of KELOLAND stays dry. A flood watch will remain in effect for SE KELOLAND through the night due to the moderate to heavy rain that has been observed. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies in place, with lows in the mid 30s SE and low 30s elsewhere. Winds will remain rather strong, with gusts approaching 40 to 50 mph…mainly before midnight.

The wind backs off just a bit on Sunday, but it’ll still be rather brisk at times. Warmer weather, however, does make its way back into the entirety of KELOLAND. Highs range in the mid 50s NE and SE, while upper 50s and low 60s are observed west river.

Another nice day is on the way for Monday. A little more sunshine and less wind from the southeast will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain warm on Tuesday before taking a step back the next day.

Cooler temperatures and drier weather are both on the way by Thursday and last into the first part of the weekend. We’ll remain below average through the first half of the weekend before trying to warm up again next week.