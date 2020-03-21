Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, March 21: A Few Showers Possible Sunday and Tuesday

Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight, but it won’t be completely overcast. We’ll stay quiet tonight, as overnight lows stay a bit on the milder side of the scale this time. Instead of teens for lows, we’ll have mid 20s to low 30s across much of KELOLAND under partly cloudy skies.

Much of Sunday is dry, but we could see a few late rain and snow showers as a weak frontal boundary moves through the area…especially in southern and SE KELOLAND. Highs climb further up…into the upper 40s east river and low 50s west river. The exception will be northern South Dakota, where highs are stuck in the mid 40s.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 50s and even the low 60s at times through much of KELOLAND. A few showers are possible, especially by Tuesday.

A chance for rain and snow arrives on Wednesday with our next system on the way. Temperatures hold steady in the 50s for much of the area before falling into the 20s overnight.

Beyond a few small chances for an isolated shower or two on Friday, the end of the week and start of the weekend are both looking good with a modest warm-up in place as well.