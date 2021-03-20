Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, March 20

Despite rather windy conditions across the region, especially East River, we were still able to get in on some unseasonable warmth on this first day of the spring season.

A little front will push through the area tonight and into Sunday. While chances for moisture are on the lower side of the scale, we may still see some scattered rain and snow showers in West River locations as we go into the night. Otherwise, we’ll stay pretty quiet beyond the breezy conditions that will remain in place.

The chance for some moisture migrates eastward through the morning and eventually East River in the afternoon with some rain showers in the cards for eastern KELOLAND. Though coverage will be rather sparse once again, it’s still something to keep in mind if you’re headed out. It doesn’t completely ruin the day, but that and continued breezy weather will at least be something to consider.

Cooler air will move into the region for the first half of the new work and school week while we also watch a developing area of low pressure move northward into the area…especially East River. Monday should stay mainly dry beyond a few showers, but rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Once we get through this, we should be able to coast into the end of the work week with gradually warmer weather. Another chance for some rain and snow showers may come up Friday night into Saturday…which we’ll keep an eye on for SE KELOLAND.

Overnight lows only fall into the 30s to low 40s. West River, we may see a few rain and snow showers West River with breezy conditions holding steady.

Some scattered rain showers are possible on Sunday, but the day is far from a wash-out with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Much of the day is dry on Monday, but SE KELOLAND may see some showers with highs in the 50s across the region.

We’ll fall into the 40s in some areas by the middle of the week, but we’ll stay near to above average for temperatures going into next weekend.