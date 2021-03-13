Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, March 13

Though we had a good amount of sunshine in place at first, the leading edge of cloud cover ahead of Sunday’s system has made its move and will continue to blanket the region.

Various winter weather headlines are in place for SW parts of KELOLAND through early Monday morning as low pressure deepens and moves into the region. Snow will become heavy at times with rather gusty winds in place as well. Over a foot of snow will be possible in portions of the region. Travel is very much discouraged during this time.

To the east, this even will start as rain before switching to snow as we go into Sunday night. When this switch occurs will heavily dictate exactly how much snow we’ll see in eastern and SE KELOLAND.

Winter storm watches remain in effect for parts of eastern SD, SW Minnesota, and NW Iowa from late Sunday into Monday. The Monday morning commute, as a result, may likely become rather dicey at times.

We get a nice break on Tuesday, but St. Patrick’s Day may have a few rain and snow showers in place as a weak disturbance moves quickly through the region. Temperatures also remain near to below average during this time. The rest of the week and the weekend should remain pretty quiet and dry.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Rain and snow move into SW KELOLAND overnight.

Highs on Sunday climb into the mid 40s East River, while western KELOLAND stays in the mid 30s.

We’ll have 30s for highs East River with morning snow likely…especially in SE KELOLAND. Highs climb into the 30s and low 40s to the west.

A gradual but pleasant warm-up will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend.