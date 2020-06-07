Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, June 6: More Storms Likely Sunday; Hot Tomorrow and Monday

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to form and move through the region as we go through the evening.

Once again, some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with all modes of severe weather possible through the first half of the night. Activity should slowly wane as we go deeper into the night and lose some of our daytime instability.

Otherwise, we’ll have a rather warm night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Round 2 of severe weather will move in on Sunday, though chances are higher for locations north of I-90 this time around.

Regardless, it’ll be another day where all forms of severe weather are possible with any storm that fires up. Otherwise, it will be rather hot, windy, and humid with highs climbing well into the 90s.

A third chance for strong to severe thunderstorms comes along on Monday, with chances increasing the further south and east you go into KELOLAND. We’ll also remain rather breezy with highs in the 80s.

Rain is likely on Tuesday as enhanced moisture via what’s left of Cristobal and a departing frontal boundary impact the region. We’ll keep an eye on the risk for some flooding concerns with any bands of heavier rainfall.

The second half of the work week, however, is cooler and mainly dry. Temperatures fall back into the 70s by day and 50s by night…more typical for this time of year.