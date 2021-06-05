Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, June 5

Records fell across the region once again, including in Sioux Falls…where we hit 100 degrees for the first time since August 30, 2012.

Though the heat backs off a bit going into the rest of the extended forecast, we’ll easily have our first heat wave of the season in place…especially East River.

Much of the region stays clear as we go into the night, though we may have a few showers and thunderstorms toward the Black Hills and in NW KELOLAND, where a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather is in place.

Lows don’t fall all that far down the thermometer, with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Yet another hot day is on the way for the second half of the weekend. Mid to upper 90s are possible once more along and east of the Missouri River, but 80s attempt to make a brief appearance to the west with the passage of a weak front.

A few evening storms are possible in eastern and SE KELOLAND, with a few of these storms holding the potential to contain strong winds and hail.

More 90s are on the way as we start the new work week, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible…especially along and west of the Missouri River.

The same rules apply on Tuesday, though 80s make another appearance to the west while 90s hold steady East River.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible by the second half of the week, though coverage may be a bit scattered on Wednesday. Thursday’s chances are a bit better, especially East River later in the day and into Friday.

Temperatures look to hold in the 80s and low 90s into the start of next weekend.