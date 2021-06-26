Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, June 26

Some much-needed rainfall was able to be obtained in eastern portions of KELOLAND, and more chances across the region are on the way in the short-term outlook

A few more showers and the occasional thunderstorm will be possible as we head into the night. Though scattered in nature, it’s at least better than the alternative. Lows fall into the 50s to low 60s.

Another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will come along as we go into the second half of the weekend. Again, rain totals will depend on where these showers and storms fire up, with amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Highs range in the 70s to the west to low 80s further east.

Shower chances may linger into the start of next week, with a few storms also possible along the way.

Beyond that, we’re mainly dry with temperatures hovering near average for this time of year.

A few isolated showers are possible by Tuesday to the east, but the overall trend headed through the midweek outlook is mainly dry and slowly warmer.

As we close the month of June and go into the first days of July, temperatures continue their gradual climb back up the thermometer.

Along the way, rain chances become more and more scarce, with a dry 4th of July outlook.