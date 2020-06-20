Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, June 20: Storms Possible on Father’s Day; Dry by Midweek

The first day of summer started off quietly enough, but instability will make its presence known as we go along.

Later in the day and into the first part of the night, we run the risk for some showers and thunderstorms in central and east-central KELOLAND. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns with any storm.

Beyond this, overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Father’s Day will feature a bit of a warm-up, but it’ll also have another chance form some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be severe. This time, the risk for severe weather migrates southeastward through South Dakota. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns again, but there’s also a non-zero tornadic risk with any storm.

Temperatures on Sunday climb a bit higher and rise into the low to mid 80s.

Additional showers and storms are likely on Monday as another system moves through KELOLAND. Temperatures, however, take a bit of a step backward following the passage of a cold front and only climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The midweek outlook, overall, is rather pleasant with seasonable temperatures and a generally calm wind as well.

By the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, however, we may need to keep an eye on a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms.