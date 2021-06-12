Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, June 12

Rain chances become scarce at best as we go through the majority of the extended forecast, which is good for getting outside but terrible for the short and long-term drought situation.

High pressure keeps the region dry and quiet tonight, though lows may not fall as far down the thermometer as they did the night before. We’ll see lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Any locations that were able to escape the 90s on Saturday likely won’t do so on Sunday. Low to mid 90s are expected across the board for the second half of the weekend with mainly sunny skies.

While much of the region is dry on Sunday, central and SW KELOLAND may see a few isolated thunderstorms as a weak area of low pressure tries to make its presence known.

Much of the upcoming work week can be described in two words: Dry and hot. The heat is at least manageable at first, with highs in the low to mid 90s. By the second half of the week, however, that changes.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by Wednesday and into Thursday, sending a very hot air mass back into the region. Mid to upper 90s are possible during this time, but some relief from the heat is on the way.

We may have to introduce a few shower and storm chances late Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. After that front, temperatures fall back into the 80s for highs, and a few more rain chances come into the picture as we head toward Father’s Day.