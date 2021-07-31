Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 31

With a weak cold front moving through the area, a minor break in the smoke that we’ve had to deal with will be on the way.

Beyond some West River haze early on, we’ll gradually clear out as we go through the night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in several areas, though low 60s are still possible. Regardless, it’ll be a generally calm and seasonable night.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with less smoke in the atmosphere (Temporarily, at least) thanks to the passage of Saturday’s cold front. As a result, we’ll be able to enjoy more sunshine. Highs hold in the low to mid 80s with a nice northerly breeze.

Unfortunately, smoke filters back into the region as we go through the rest of the day on Sunday and into the start of next week.

We’ll stay dry on Monday as temperatures hold steady in the low 80s to the east, but mid to upper 80s move back into the region West River.

The midweek outlook remains dry as high pressure holds steady more often than not, though a few showers may come into the picture West River later on Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms are possible East River by Thursday into Thursday night with our next system continuing to make its move eastward.

We’ll try to keep this more active weather pattern in place as we go into the weekend with another chance for rain by then.