Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 25: More Rain for the South on Sunday; Dry & Comfortable Next Week

After a generally quiet start to the afternoon, some activity is expected as we go into the night.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening and into the night, especially along and east of the Missouri River. Once again, a few storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

Beyond the storm chances that will be in place, we’ll have another uncomfortably warm night. Lows will only fall into the low to mid 70s in many areas east river. West river locales will see 60s for lows.

The further north you go in the region on Sunday, the more likely you are to remain dry. South of I-90, however, we’ll keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in place. Considering how dry parts of SE and SW KELOLAND have been, this isn’t a bad thing.

Temperatures take a step backward into the 80s across the board. Winds turn to the north by northwest, ushering in a more comfortable air mass.

High pressure takes over for the first half of next week. Much of KELOLAND should remain dry through Tuesday with comfortable conditions. Highs hold in the 80s through both Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in central South Dakota on Wednesday, but much of the region should stay dry beyond that.

Thursday and Friday are also mainly dry and seasonable. A few storms may be the exception to the rule in western KELOLAND on Friday.