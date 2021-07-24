Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 24: Hot tomorrow, but much hotter next week

It has been a hot day across KELOLAND, but a northerly breeze helped hold down the humidity. Today’s temperatures have been much above-normal, but we’ll be in the same ballpark again tomorrow.

4 PM

Tonight will be a cooler night than we’ve seen lately, and it should be dry. With a very light north breeze, we’ll be in the low 60s East River, and a little warmer in the west.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be partly cloudy, though forecast models suggest another surge of thicker wildfire smoke coming in from the west. We’ll have a south breeze, and warm to the low to mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND. It will be a little warmer in the west, in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight possibility of moisture-starved thundershowers (marginal risk of severe wind gusts) in central South Dakota. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND have a very slight chance to see a thundershower tomorrow evening and night.

We’ll start to feel the long-expected next heat wave on Monday. A south wind will combine with mostly sunny skies to push eastern KELOLAND to the mid to upper 90s. SE KELOLAND will also experience a return of humid air. It will be in the upper 90s to low 100s in western and central South Dakota.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is sunny, hot, and humid. We expect most locations in KELOLAND to reach 100 degrees or more over those two days. A couple additional notes: There will be an accompanying surge of humid air, so it will be both hot and humid. Also, the overnights will be quite warm, which will put additional stress on people and livestock who are unable to find shelter to cool off at night.

The heat wave starts to break down on Thursday and Friday, from west to east. We’ve included thunderstorms during that time period, as well as Saturday, as the slightly cooler air comes in. We have to say slightly cooler, because temperatures will still be near or even a little above normal for the final days of July.

August starts on Sunday, and it looks like we will get a prolonged break from the heat for the first week of August.