Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 18th: Not as Hot Sunday; Pop-up Storms into Midweek

After a rather hot and humid day for portions of KELOLAND, we’ll get a small break.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible going into the first part of the night, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’ll become partly to mostly clear with overnight lows ranging in the upper 50s out west to the low/mid 60s in the east.

We may see a few storms on Sunday in central and western parts of KELOLAND. Those chances are mainly confined to the afternoon and evening, with a few evening storms becoming strong to severe.

East river, however, much of the day is dry and cooler with highs in the 80s across the board.

The first half of next week will feature a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll start in the low to mid 80s on Monday before warming up in to the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday.

Late week temperatures continue the uphill climb, with highs reaching the mid 90s by the end of the week.

A few storms are also possible at times, but Friday may end up having the best chance to remain dry by day and by night.