Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 17

Though the day got off to a mainly quiet start, we’ll keep an eye on our West River locations for another potential round of activity.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible in southern and western KELOLAND as we go into the night. any storm that pops up, though, may become strong to severe to the west, with a Marginal to Slight for severe weather in place. Gusty winds and large hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up.

Lows fall into the 60s across much of the region.

We may see some scattered showers East River on Sunday, with a chance for some rain in south-central KELOLAND in the morning as well. Beyond this, we’re dry and warmer for the second half of the weekend. 90s hold steady to the west and begin to push eastward. 80s remain in place for a little while longer to the east.

Much of the next work week can be described in two words: Hot and dry.

A large ridge of high pressure over Colorado and Wyoming will strengthen and assert its influence eastward as we head through midweek, keeping dry air in place and increasing the heat as we go along.

Highs start in the upper 80s/low 90s on Monday.

By the midweek outlook, 90s spread over much of the region as heat continues to get pumped into the area. Along the way, we’ll also notice an uptick in our dewpoint…which will unfortunately lead to some humid days along the way.

By late week, we may see some locations toe the line of 100 degrees once more, effectively erasing any progress we made with the rain we’ve seen over the last ten days.