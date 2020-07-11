Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 11: Another Great Day on Sunday; Storms Return Monday into Tuesday

High pressure will continue to make its move into KELOLAND through the rest of the evening, sending great weather our way!

Winds calm down tonight, and skies remain clear. The end result is a very comfortable night with lows in the 50s across much of KELOLAND. A few low 60s are possible in the SE and central parts of the region, but that’s about it.

Beyond an isolated evening shower or thunderstorms in SW KELOLAND, much of Sunday is also looking pretty good. Sunshine holds steady, but temperatures do climb back up the thermometer a bit. We may see a few low 90s west river, while east river locations hold in the low to mid 80s. We’ll split the difference along the Missouri River.

Showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture by the start of next week. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially in the evening and in eastern KELOLAND.

Otherwise, temperatures climb back into the low 90s with increased levels of humidity.

A daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in place through much of the upcoming work week. Of the days between Tuesday and Friday, it appears as if Tuesday holds the best overall chance to see some showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll cool down on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of a cold front, but a slow and gradual warm-up will take us back into the 90s by the weekend.