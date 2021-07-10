Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, July 10

For the 6th day in a row, we were able to get some much-needed rainfall in the Sioux Falls area. In fact, we got as much rain today as the previous five combined. The streak, however, is about to end.

With that said, some more showers are possible early on as we go into the night, especially in SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area, however, begins the clearing process that takes us into the second half of the weekend as high pressure to the west moves eastward from Wyoming.

Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s across much of the region.

We’ll have more sunshine in place for the second half of the weekend, as we get a chance to catch our breath from those several consecutive days of much-needed rainfall. Highs climb into the 80s across the board, with low 80s to the east and upper 80s West River.

High pressure holds steady for your Monday as well, and we’ll warm up a bit more as well. Highs climb into the 90s West River, while East River locations hold in the 80s once more. The one exception to this rule may be a few showers and storms in NW KELOLAND toward the afternoon.

Tuesday is another nice day overall, but another chance for rain arrives by Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region for your midweek outlook, but like we’ve said…we need all the rain we can get.

East River locations dry out toward the end of the work week, while a few more rain chances try to hang around along and west of the Missouri River valley.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll hold near average more often than not through midweek, but chances for above average temperatures climb higher as we go into next weekend.