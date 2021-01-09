Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 9

Beyond some evening flurries that will be generally light in nature, much of the evening and night should remain pretty quiet.

With that said, fog may redevelop over eastern parts of KELOLAND later tonight. Be advised that visibility may be reduced at times.

With cloud cover in place, lows won’t fall too far down the thermometer this time around. We’ll also remain mainly dry with lows in the low to mid 20s. Upper teens are possible out west.

30s hold steady once more on Sunday, though this is more likely for East River locations dur to more cloud cover and some morning fog. Some peeks of sunshine are possible later in the day.

West River locations, however, get in on more sunshine…so they should reach the 40s.

We’ll clear out a bit more by Monday, allowing temperatures to climb a bit higher East River. Temperatures should reach the 40 degree mark in some areas with the extra sunshine in place. Highs approach 50 degrees further west.

40s and 50s are likely from Tuesday through Thursday, with Tuesday featuring the most sunshine of the three days.

A few rain and snow showers are possible late on Wednesday and into Thursday, but the system in question is rather moisture-starved. In a similar manner to Saturday, not everyone will see something.

Marginally cooler temperatures attempt to return by next weekend.