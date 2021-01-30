Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 30

Icy conditions are still possible this evening, especially near and east of the James River Valley. Out west, however, mainly quiet but breezy conditions should hold steady toward the end of the day.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of northeastern and eastern KELOLAND through midnight tonight for the potential to see up to a tenth of an inch of ice. If you must be out and about, please be careful and give yourself extra time to get where you need to be safely.

Our disorganized system will depart as we go into the night, with precipitation gradually ending as we go toward and beyond midnight. Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn, especially East River. Lows tonight fall into the teens and low 20s.

Patchy fog may occur as we approach daybreak on Sunday, so be mindful of poor visibility at times. With that said, some breaks in the cloud cover come along by Sunday with a ridge of high pressure attempting to develop in the region. This will help temperatures climb a bit higher into the 30s in many areas East River, while West River locations get further into the 40s.

The next work and school week gets off to a rather pleasant start with a decent amount of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs climb into the mid 30s East River (Though NE KELOLAND may struggle to get out of the upper 20s/low 30s) to upper 40s out west.

Tuesday is also looking good, with partly cloudy skies in place and warmer temperatures continuing to make their move eastward. We may even see 50s to the west.

The midweek outlook has been tricky to pin down in recent days, but the trend as of late has been favoring a drier solution. With that said, we’ll still leave in the chance for some light snow late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. Keep an eye out for updates.

What is more certain is what comes along after Thursday on the thermometer. Well below average temperatures come crashing into the region behind this system as we close next week and go into the first weekend of February.

By Saturday, we’ll also watch for the chance to see some light snow once again.