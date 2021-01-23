Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 23

Snow showers will be slow to depart to the east, with a return to form in terms of cold weather on the way.

Winter weather advisories will remain in place for portions of eastern KELOLAND through the first half of the night. An additional inch or two of accumulation is possible before the snow departs, so please continue to exercise caution if you must head out and about.

Lows tonight fall into the low to mid teens across much of the area, though some single digit lows are possible in eastern and NE parts of KELOLAND. Thankfully, it won’t be terribly breezy tonight…so drifting and visibility concerns won’t be as high.

Sunday will feature a nice break with high pressure building into the region. With that said, however, we’ll still have to deal with a decent amount of cloud cover along the way.

Highs on Sunday only reach the teens and low 20s along/east of I-29, while the rest of the region ranges in the 20s and 30s.

Another system will try to make itself known on Monday, but the trend keeps this low to our south. As a result, we should stay mainly dry and quiet beyond a chance for some snow showers in southern KELOLAND.

Our next system arrives by Tuesday into Wednesday, which may bring some very light snow into western KELOLAND on Tuesday and southern/SE parts of KELOLAND by Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we have a quiet midweek outlook the further north and west you go.

Cold weather lingers through the first half of next week, but it won’t last much beyond that. Warmer temperatures come back by the end of the month and into the very beginning of February.