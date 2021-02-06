Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, February 6

Even with sunshine in place, temperatures across the region struggled to get above the 5 degree mark…and in some cases get above zero.

Overnight lows will fall well below zero across much of KELOLAND due to clearer skies remaining in place at first. The one saving grace keeping some areas from going too far into a freefall will be an increase in cloud cover where snow will attempt to develop by daybreak on Sunday.

With that said, any delay in cloud cover taking hold will only allow temperatures to fall even further. Temperatures across the region should easily fall below zero night with room to spare.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through midday Sunday for northern and NE KELOLAND as well as eastern KELOLAND from Moody County up to Roberts County along I-29. Wind chill values in the advisory area may drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees at times. Frostbite can occur in these conditions in as little as 15 to 30 minutes. If you don’t have to be outside, stay indoors. Otherwise, bundle up and limit all outdoor time.

Light snow is possible on Sunday, especially along the Missouri River Valley and in areas along/south of I-90. Accumulation totals of around an inch are possible in western KELOLAND and along/south of I-90, with higher amounts possible toward SW KELOLAND.

Otherwise, it’s another cold day across the board with highs in the single digits above zero.

While it won’t be too windy on Monday, it’ll remain very cold with highs in the single digits East River to the low teens West River. Wind chills will remain below zero in many locations.

Temperatures try to “warm up” slightly by the middle of next week. This will be our best chance to get into the double digits above zero before cold air gets ready to reload once more.

The late week outlook also holds a chance to see some snow by Thursday into Friday as low pressure attempts to swing through the region.

Valentine’s Day weekend will be a frigid one, with a new core of cold air expected to move into the region.