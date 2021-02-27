Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, February 27

Despite a mild start to the weekend, the big story in the short-term forecast is the threat for wintry weather as we go into the night.

Rain and snow showers will switch to all snow as we go into the night with cold air coming into the region. Chances for snow increase closer to and south of I-90, where winter weather advisories are in effect through early Sunday morning.

Most of the region along the interstate should see 1-3” of snow, but there are a few exceptions. First, the northern Black Hills…where 6”+ of snow are possible in a winter storm warning.

Second, portions of SE South Dakota and SW Minnesota. The x-factor will be where localized banding sets up shop. Where this occurs will heavily dictate who sees those localized higher amounts. Regardless, be careful if you must be out and about later tonight and into Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low 20s.

Some snow may linger into early Sunday morning before we gradually clear out for the second half of the weekend. It’ll be cooler compared to the first half of the weekend, with highs in the low/mid 30s toward I-29 and upper 30s/low 40s West River. We’ll also have to deal with some breezy conditions as well.

Once we get through Sunday, it’s generally smooth sailing as we go into the next work and school week. March comes in like a lamb this time around, though it’ll be chilly at first. Highs hold in the 30s East River, while we at least climb back into the 40s to the west.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions arrive on Tuesday and stick around through the rest of the extended forecast…so whatever snow we see this weekend won’t last much beyond the middle of the week.

Highs start in the 50s by Tuesday, and we may even hit 60 in a few areas by the end of the week.