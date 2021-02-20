Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, February 20

Considering where we were at this point last weekend, we’re doing pretty well for ourselves. With that said, there are a few things to watch as we go through the short-term outlook.

A developing area of low pressure will make its move on Saturday night, sending a chance for some precipitation our way. Most of this should remain as snow, though some icing is possible in portions of east-central KELOLAND. Take care if you must head out overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low/mid 20s.

Some snow will linger on Sunday, especially in eastern and SE KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Union County as well as portions of NW Iowa and SW Minnesota through the day.

Snow totals of 1-2” are possible, especially the further south and east of the I-90 and I-29 split you go, with localized higher amounts not out of the question as some banding may occur…especially in the advisory area.

Highs climb into the 30s East River, with more widespread 40s West River.

One of the warmest days we’ve seen in quite some time should arrive on Monday. While we’ll have to deal with some breezy conditions, it’ll be a small price to pay for highs in the mid/upper 40s to the mid/upper 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy it if you can…just remember that wind.

Tuesday may not be as warm, but we’ll still remain well above average for this time of year.

A few rain/snow showers are possible in portions of western and northern KELOLAND by late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the region. Overall, though, this front looks rather moisture-starved.

The rest of the long-range outlook stays mainly quiet. Temperatures do take another step backward into the 30s and 40s, but it’ll still be a nice way to coast into the end of the month.