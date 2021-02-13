Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, February 13

If you thought the first half of this weekend was cold, just wait until the second half!

Various wind chill headlines are in place this weekend, including a wind chill warning from tonight through Sunday evening for much of northern and eastern KELOLAND. This warning is in effect through Monday to the west. Wind chill values may drop as low as -40 degrees, which could cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Overnight lows tonight, even without the wind chill, will be dangerously cold. Temperatures are expected to fall between -15 and -25 degrees across much of KELOLAND.

Wind chill watches remain in effect through Tuesday morning in SE KELOLAND, as cold weather is very slow to depart.

Valentine’s Day on Sunday will be one of the coldest we’ve seen in a while, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Even with some sunshine in place, daytime highs will likely fail to reach zero in many areas. Again, wind chills will be dangerously low at times.

We’ll start the new work and school week with a chance to get above zero in central and western KELOLAND, while the east struggles to reach zero once more. All the while, we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will continue to build as we go through the week, with generally calm conditions in place more often than not. One more single-digit day East River is in store on Tuesday, while West River locations get into the double digits.

By the second half of the week, portions of KELOLAND East River will have a chance to see double digit highs for the first time in over a week. Highs may even reach the 30s by the weekend!

All the while, this cold and dry air mass will keep activity to a minimum, with little to no precipitation in sight.