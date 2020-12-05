Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 5: Quiet and Progressively Warmer into the Next Work Week

The weekend has been able to get off to a fantastic start thanks to high pressure. Though there has been a small bit of cloud cover now and again, that has been the only “blemish”.

Dry and calm conditions stick around tonight, allowing lows to drop well into the low 20s, especially East River. To the west, especially toward the Black Hills, we may remain in the mid to upper 20s.

Above average temperatures hold steady into Sunday, along with ample amounts of sunshine. Highs hold in the 40s along and east of the Missouri River. Out west, however, we could see mid to upper 50s.

40s hold their ground East River as we start the next work and school week, while 50s take over to the west once more. All the while, we remain dry.

Unseasonable warmth really kicks up a few notches by the middle of the week. Low to mid 50s move into the East River region on Tuesday, though a few 60s are possible to the west.

Highs by Wednesday should easily climb into the mid 50s East River and into the 60s out west. A few records may be challenged during this time.

Noticeably cooler temperatures come back in a hurry toward the end of next week as a weak cold front slides through on Wednesday night. By Friday, highs will be back in the mid 30s. While this is certainly cooler, it’s still a bit above average for this time of year.

While much of the extended outlook remains mainly dry, there has been a bit of uncertainty regarding a late-week rain/snow chance for the region…primarily by Friday. For now, we’ll leave chances on the low end.