Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 26: Light Snow Possible Sunday; Watching the Midweek Outlook

The last weekend of 2020 has been able to get off to a pretty decent start, but a few changes are on the way.

Cloud cover will increase through the evening and into the night as a quick-hitting disturbance sweeps through the region. We’ll see some light snow develop across the area later tonight through the day on Sunday.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid teens East River under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Out west, we’ll see 20s. Light snow may develop toward daybreak.

Those aforementioned snow showers will linger into Sunday, with an inch or less of accumulation expected in many areas. Highs hold in the 30s in several areas.

We’ll get a nice break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies thanks to a little ridge of high pressure. Highs, however, will take a step backward into the 20s and low 30s.

Focus then turns to the middle of the upcoming week, as we continue to monitor the potential for some significant snow across portions of KELOLAND.

Currently, the best chance to see snow will be the further south and east you go in KELOLAND.

With that said, however, the track of this system will be crucial in terms of where the heaviest snow totals are recorded, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on the midweek outlook.

Near to below average temperatures are on the way in the extended forecast, with a cold start to 2021 in the cards for us.