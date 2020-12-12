Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 12: Chilly into Early Next Week; Mainly Dry

Cloud cover and northerly winds kept temperatures very much in check across KELOLAND.

This shield of cloud cover will be slow to depart as we go into the night, which should keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer. Overnight lows will fall into the teens to low 20s.

Somewhat sunnier skies take over on Sunday, but we’ll still have to contend with a little cloud cover at times. Highs respond in kind and climb just a bit further up the thermometer into the mid to upper 30s the further south and east you go. 20s are possible in the NW corner.

A weak disturbance will make its move by Monday into Tuesday, with cloud cover increasing first on Monday. Colder temperatures also make a brief appearance by day, with highs struggling to get much above the freezing mark. Some flurries out west are also possible.

A few more flurries are possible on Tuesday, but these chances are mainly confined to the southern and SE parts of KELOLAND. Beyond this, much of the day is mainly dry with highs still holding in the low 30s.

A modest warm-up takes us through the second half of the week. It’ll be a slow start East River with highs still in the 30s. West River highs climb into the 40s.

40s for highs hold steady through Friday and Saturday, but we’ll have to watch a small disturbance move into the region.

Some light snow showers are possible West River late on Friday and East River Early on Saturday.