Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, August 8: Hot Again on Sunday with Some Storms; Cooler Early Next Week

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up through the evening and into the night. A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for parts of the region, with an “Enhanced” risk in parts of SE and south-central KELOLAND. All modes of severe weather are possible.

Beyond the shower and storm threat, it’ll be rather warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s across much of the region.

We have another hot and humid day on the way for Sunday, especially the further south and east you go. Highs should climb into the upper 80s and low 90s once more. Later in the evening, we’ll run the risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND.

A “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place along the I-29 corridor, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns.

We’ll cool down and become more comfortable for the first two days of the next work week. Highs through Tuesday may not get above the low 80s.

Some scattered showers are possible south of I-90 on Monday, but Tuesday should remain mainly dry across KELOLAND.

A gradual warm-up will take us through the second half of the work week. Some storms are possible at times on Wednesday and Thursday, but coverage should remain rather scattered.