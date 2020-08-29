Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, August 29: Storm Chances Return Sunday; Cool Start to Next Week

Much of the day has been pretty quiet and seasonable thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure. Later in the evening, we should remain the same across much of KELOLAND.

With that said, there’s one exception: The southwest corner. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms develop this evening and into the first part of the night. There may be a few storms that become strong to severe in intensity. Regardless, this is a much-needed chance for some rain out there.

The rest of KELOLAND should remain quiet and calm, with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s to low 60s under mainly clear skies.

We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday, with highs climbing into the mid 80s East River and upper 80s/low 90s West River. A cold front will sweep eastward later in the evening, prompting a chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially in central and eastern KELOLAND.

We have a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the I-29 corridor during this time, with gusty winds and large hail being the main concerns. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

By Monday, we’ll have calm conditions in place once more…though a few showers may hang tough in the east. A cooler and more comfortable air mass will arrive for the end of August and the start of September.

Dry weather will cover KELOLAND for the duration of the extended forecast. A brief warm-up is likely by Wednesday ahead of a weak front. In its wake, however, another round of cooler temperatures will come along.