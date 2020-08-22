Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, August 22: Very Hot through Wednesday; Few Rain Chances Until Thursday

If you were a fan of today’s heat, get ready. A dome of unseasonably warm air will hold steady over KELOLAND for the next several days.

Despite clear skies and calm winds, we won’t be able to cool down all that much. Overnight lows won’t fall much below the low 60s to the east and mid/upper 60s west river.

A nearly identical day is on the way for Sunday…right down to the temperature spread. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb well into the 90s across KELOLAND.

Later in the day, we’ll run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for western and northeastern KELOLAND, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns.

Another hot day is on the way as we go into the start of the next work week. Highs east river will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s, while west river locales run toward the century mark.

In fact, the first half of the next work week will be rather hot. Through the middle of the week, we may see triple digit heat in central and western KELOLAND. Eastern locations will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s.

The fever may finally break by next Thursday. As a cold front pushes through the region, temperatures fall back into the 80s and low 90s by this time with showers and thunderstorms also popping up.

Additional shower and storm chances will come along as we head into next weekend.