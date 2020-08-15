Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, August 15: Mainly Quiet and Dry into Wednesday; Late Week Shower Possible

A few showers and storms are possible toward northern parts of Nebraska, but much of KELOLAND should remain dry and quiet thanks to high pressure.

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around tonight for much of the region, but southerly winds will keep temperatures from falling as far down the thermometer as last night. We may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm in south-central KELOLAND mainly before midnight.

Our large ridge of high pressure will keep much of KELOLAND dry on Sunday. The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a renegade shower or thunderstorm that tries to develop in the southeastern corner of the region. Due to this, a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the southeastern corner of KELOLAND.

Beyond this, it’s a nearly identical day compared to Saturday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s east river and low 90s to the west.

Mainly dry conditions will last through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures taking a small step backward into the low 80s east river. West river locations, however, will likely see the 90s stick around.

Rain chances will remain rather tough to come by across much of KELOLAND through the later part of the week.

We may have some scattered showers later in the week, but coverage will be rather sparse. Rain totals will also remain rather low with any shower that pops up.