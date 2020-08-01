Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, August 1: Cool and Dry Through Tuesday; Few Storm Chances

Following the passage of a slow moving cold front, high pressure will begin to make its move as we head into the evening.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set the stage for a very comfortable night. Lows across the region should fall into the 50s.

High pressure takes over on Sunday, and with a northerly breeze in place, it’ll remain comfortable. High temperatures take a bit of a step backward and only climb into the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s are possible in central KELOLAND. A few sprinkles are possible east of I-29, but much of the day should remain dry.

An early fall preview will carry us through the first half of next week. Mainly dry weather lingers into Monday, as temperatures hold steady in the 70s by day and 50s by night.

Tuesday is a nearly identical day, with a good amount of sunshine holding steady. Temperatures take a small step forward on the thermometer.

By the second half of the week, we bring back some much-needed chances for some rain. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially on Wednesday. While this isn’t a widespread rain chance, it’ll still be well received in areas that need more rain.